A series of strong earthquakes jolted Hokkaido early Thursday, the weather agency said, but a tsunami warning was not issued.
Local police said they have received no immediate reports of major damage. The Meteorological Agency asked people in the affected areas to be on alert for the next week or so due to the possibility of strong aftershocks.
