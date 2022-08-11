  • A screenshot from the Meteorological Agency's website shows the areas in northern Hokkaido that were jolted by a strong earthquake just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday. The quake measured upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale in the town of Nakagawa. |
    A screenshot from the Meteorological Agency's website shows the areas in northern Hokkaido that were jolted by a strong earthquake just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday. The quake measured upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale in the town of Nakagawa. |

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

A series of strong earthquakes jolted Hokkaido early Thursday, the weather agency said, but a tsunami warning was not issued.

Local police said they have received no immediate reports of major damage. The Meteorological Agency asked people in the affected areas to be on alert for the next week or so due to the possibility of strong aftershocks.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,