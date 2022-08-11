Gifu – An initiative led by a local government in central Japan under the furusato nōzei hometown donation system to help finance a project aimed at rescuing cats from culling has received a positive response.
Since the launch of the project-specific donation initiative in September 2021, the city government of Hida, Gifu Prefecture, had collected approximately ¥175 million by the end of March this year.
