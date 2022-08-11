  • Hida in Gifu Prefecture has tapped into people's love of cats as part of the furusato nōzei hometown donation scheme. | GETTY IMAGES
Gifu – An initiative led by a local government in central Japan under the furusato nōzei hometown donation system to help finance a project aimed at rescuing cats from culling has received a positive response.

Since the launch of the project-specific donation initiative in September 2021, the city government of Hida, Gifu Prefecture, had collected approximately ¥175 million by the end of March this year.

