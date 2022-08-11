After at least four people drowned in basement homes during the worst storm to lash Seoul in more than a century, South Korea’s capital city is planning to phase out such dwellings that came to symbolize yawning inequality in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”

Seoul is considering banning construction of underground and semi-underground houses after coordination with the government, according to a statement Wednesday. Landlords will be given 10 to 20 years to remove such structures known as “banjiha” homes from existing buildings. As of 2020, about 5% or 200,000 homes in the city were basement or half-basement flats, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.