  • Flood damage to a semi-underground home in Seoul on Wednesday. Hundreds of thousands of poor people live in such basement-style homes around Seoul and the death of a family of three showed ​how vulnerable they are to flooding. | WOOHAE CHO / THE NEW YORK TIMES
After at least four people drowned in basement homes during the worst storm to lash Seoul in more than a century, South Korea’s capital city is planning to phase out such dwellings that came to symbolize yawning inequality in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”

Seoul is considering banning construction of underground and semi-underground houses after coordination with the government, according to a statement Wednesday. Landlords will be given 10 to 20 years to remove such structures known as “banjiha” homes from existing buildings. As of 2020, about 5% or 200,000 homes in the city were basement or half-basement flats, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

