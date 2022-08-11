  • Taiwan Air Force soldiers operate a 35-mm anti-aircraft gun during a military drill at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taiwan, on Monday. | TAIWAN MILITARY NEWS AGENCY / VIA REUTERS
    Taiwan Air Force soldiers operate a 35-mm anti-aircraft gun during a military drill at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taiwan, on Monday. | TAIWAN MILITARY NEWS AGENCY / VIA REUTERS

China on Wednesday vowed zero tolerance for “separatist activities” in Taiwan and reaffirmed that it would take the self-ruled island by force if necessary.

The warning from Beijing, which considers Taiwan its territory, came after days of unprecedented Chinese military drills around the island sparked by a trip there by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

