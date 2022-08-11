  • A medical worker monitors queues of people waiting to receive COVID-19 testing in Sanya, China, on Monday. China's strict control measures have led to stigma against not just recovered patients, but also their families, neighbors, friends and even frontline healthcare workers. | AFP-JIJI
  • AFP-JIJI

When Zuo tested positive for COVID-19 while working as a cleaner in one of Shanghai’s largest quarantine centers, she hoped it wouldn’t be long before she could pick up the mop and start earning again.

But four months on, she is still fighting to get her job back — one of scores of recovering COVID-19 patients facing what labor rights activists and health experts say is a widespread form of discrimination in “COVID zero” China.

