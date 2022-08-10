  • Boxes containing rock ptarmigans are carried into a helicopter Wednesday at the Nasu Animal Kingdom in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, to be airlifted to Mount Komagatake in Nagano Prefecture. | THE NASU ANIMAL KINGDOM / VIA KYODO
  • Kyodo

Nagano – A helicopter carrying 19 rock ptarmigans left a zoo bound for the Central Alps on Wednesday in the first attempt to return the extinction-threatened alpine bird to the wild in Japan.

Nasu Animal Kingdom in Tochigi Prefecture, where the ptarmigans have been bred and raised, said the birds were headed for the 2,956-meter Mount Komagatake in Nagano Prefecture, the highest peak in the Central Alps and part of the mountain range known as the Japanese Alps.

