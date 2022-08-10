  • Tourists crowd into the Nakamise shopping street in Tokyo's Asakusa district on Saturday. | KYODO
  • Jiji, Kyodo, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 34,243 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down 4,697 from a week before, as new infections continue to fall week-on-week.

Seventeen new deaths linked to the virus were reported in the capital, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria stayed unchanged from Tuesday at 40.

