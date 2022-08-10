  • The Fair Trade Commission said it will investigate so-called '¥1 handset' campaigns which are feared to be leading to dumping. | BLOOMBERG
  • Jiji

The Fair Trade Commission is slated to launch a survey on excessive discounts of smartphones offered under so-called “¥1 handset” campaigns.

Subject to the investigation are the country’s four major mobile phone carriers — NTT Docomo, KDDI, SoftBank and Rakuten Mobile — and their outlets.

