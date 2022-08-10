Honda Motor raised the outlook for its full-year operating profit Wednesday thanks to the weaker yen, but warned against over-optimism as it saw the chips shortage continuing and was concerned about an economic slowdown.
The mixed view from Honda reflected sentiment held widely among Japanese carmakers that although demand is strong and recovery from COVID-19 is underway, they have yet to completely shrug off negative factors hindering operations.
