  • Honda raised its operating profit forecast to ¥830 billion ($6.15 billion) from ¥810 billion for the year ending March 31, but said the chip shortage is likely to continue through this fiscal year. | AFP-JIJI
Honda Motor raised the outlook for its full-year operating profit Wednesday thanks to the weaker yen, but warned against over-optimism as it saw the chips shortage continuing and was concerned about an economic slowdown.

The mixed view from Honda reflected sentiment held widely among Japanese carmakers that although demand is strong and recovery from COVID-19 is underway, they have yet to completely shrug off negative factors hindering operations.

