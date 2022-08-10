  • Submerged buildings after heavy rain caused flooding in Panjin, China's northeastern Liaoning province, on Aug. 4 | AFP-JIJI
    Submerged buildings after heavy rain caused flooding in Panjin, China's northeastern Liaoning province, on Aug. 4 | AFP-JIJI

  Bloomberg

  • SHARE

China’s plans to accelerate its world-leading expansion of solar and wind power are facing a major hurdle as floods, droughts and food-supply issues present authorities with a reality check on how much precious farmland the nation can afford to lose.

Solar and wind farms have been supercharged in the past two years since Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a 2060 target for the nation to be carbon neutral, creating an incentive for local governments to allow more large-scale renewable energy projects.

