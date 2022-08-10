  • An Air Force pilot navigates an aircraft next to a fighter jet under the Eastern Theater Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) during military exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location on Tuesday. | EASTERN THEATER COMMAND / VIA REUTERS
  • Bloomberg

China accused Taiwan’s ruling party of damaging the chances of peaceful unification, as authorities in Beijing attempted to keep the pressure on Taipei a week after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit.

The Democratic Progressive Party helmed by President Tsai Ing-wen must change course to reduce tensions, the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing said, in its first white paper published since Chinese President Xi Jinping took power. The report said DPP leaders deepened the dispute by refusing to accept that both sides belong to “one China.”

