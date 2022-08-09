Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering naming economy minister Koichi Hagiuda as chairman of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Policy Research Council, sources have said, in a move that could offer hints to the balance of power within the LDP ahead of a reshuffle of the Cabinet and party executives set for Wednesday.
Hagiuda belongs to the LDP’s largest faction that was previously led by late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Known as a close aide to Abe, Hagiuda has also gained the trust of Kishida. Hagiuda’s appointment is intended to stress the importance of that faction and help strengthen defense policy, media reports have said.
