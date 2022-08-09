  • The Maritime Self-Defense Force's Izumo — one of Japan's two de facto aircraft carriers — departs Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on July 12, to participate in the at-sea phase of the Rim of the Pacific exercises. | MSDF
The Maritime Self-Defense Force has conducted a military drill to deal with a possible situation that poses a “threat to Japan’s existence” as defined by the country’s national security laws, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi revealed Monday, amid China’s ongoing military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan.

It was the first time Japan had conducted a military exercise that ran the gamut, starting with recognizing the situation as one that threatens the country’s existence and ending with tackling the situation through the use of force, Kishi told a news conference.

