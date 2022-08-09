  • Tokyo reported 29,115 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | KYODO
  • staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 29,115 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down by about 1,700 from a week before, as the capital continues to see a week-on-week dip in infections.

News of the daily caseload came after the count fell below 20,000 for the first time in 20 days on Monday.

