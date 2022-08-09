U.S. President Joe Biden raised the final pillar of his economic agenda with the Senate’s passage of a breakthrough climate and tax package, sealing a legacy that risks being undermined by an inflation surge he’s blamed for sparking.
The success of the Inflation Reduction Act will give Democrats a rallying cry for midterm elections and joins three other key bills as a foundation of what might be called Bidenomics: a combined $3 trillion push to reshape the U.S. economy toward working families and domestic manufacturing, boost competition against China and avert the kind of stunted recovery Biden saw as vice president.
