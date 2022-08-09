  • Soldiers prepare ahead of an annual live fire military exercise with 155 mm howitzers in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    Soldiers prepare ahead of an annual live fire military exercise with 155 mm howitzers in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Fenggang Township, Taiwan – Taiwan held an artillery drill Tuesday simulating its defense against an attack as its top diplomat accused Beijing of preparing to invade the island after days of massive Chinese war games.

China launched its largest-ever air and sea exercises around Taiwan last week in a furious response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island in decades.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,