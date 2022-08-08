  • A Palestinian woman hangs clothes she picked from the rubble on Munday outside her home, heavily damaged in Israeli air strikes last week in Gaza city, hours after a cease-fire took effect between Israel and Palestinian militants. | AFP-JIJI
A “fragile” Egypt-brokered truce between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza appeared to be holding early Monday, raising hopes that the recent intense conflict that has left at least 44 Palestinians dead, including 15 children, has ended.

The truce, which officially started at 11:30 pm (20:30 GMT) Sunday night, aims to stem the worst fighting in Gaza since an 11-day war last year devastated the Palestinian coastal territory.

