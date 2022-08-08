  • An election worker takes a picture using a biometric device in Kabul in September 2019. | REUTERS
    An election worker takes a picture using a biometric device in Kabul in September 2019. | REUTERS
Sadaf was at work last year at the attorney general’s office in suburban Kabul when her sister rang with news that the Taliban had entered the Afghan capital, and begged her to race home.

“Cover your face! And don’t tell anyone where you work,” her sister said, her voice shaking with fear.

