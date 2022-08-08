  • Makoto Oniki, Japan's state minister of defense, lays flowers on Sunday at a ceremony held in Honiara, Solomon Islands, by the U.S. government to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal. | KYODO
Honiara, Solomon Islands – A man described as “mentally affected” injured a Maritime Self-Defense Force member during a World War II memorial ceremony in Solomon Islands Monday before bystanders, including military personnel, overpowered him.

Video of the incident showed half a dozen servicemen, including U.S. forces, trying to control a bearded man in a yellow T-shirt struggling on the ground.

