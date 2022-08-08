  • A nursery school in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward. The number of certified child care facilities in the metropolis increased nearly 50% from 2016 to 2021. | KYODO
    A nursery school in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward. The number of certified child care facilities in the metropolis increased nearly 50% from 2016 to 2021.

The number of children waiting to be admitted to day care facilities in Tokyo stood at a record low of about 300 on a preliminary basis as of April this year, plunging 97% from the most recent peak of 8,586 in 2017.

The remarkable improvement can be attributed to a steady increase in the number of nursery centers. At a metropolitan assembly meeting in June, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said, “The policy measures we have put above everything else in order to support the healthy growth of children have surely borne fruit.”

