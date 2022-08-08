  • People offer prayers Monday near a site in Nara where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot a month before. | KYODO
  Kyodo

Nara – Nara Mayor Gen Nakagawa is searching for the best way possible to commemorate former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot in the western Japan city last month.

On Monday morning, flowers were placed at the traffic island near a train station where Abe was shot at close range during a campaign speech on July 8. Commuters also stopped and offered prayers.

