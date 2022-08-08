  • Historical public records related to the 2011 earthquake and tsunami kept by the town of Onagawa, Miyagi Prefecture | KYODO
    Historical public records related to the 2011 earthquake and tsunami kept by the town of Onagawa, Miyagi Prefecture | KYODO

About 40% of Japanese municipalities had not sorted out public records deemed to have historical significance as of April 1, according to a Cabinet Office survey.

The government agency released the results of the survey, including on its website, and called on municipalities to take appropriate measures.

