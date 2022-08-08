  • Fukushima Minpo

With drones increasingly being used in Fukushima Prefecture for various purposes including agriculture and disaster prevention, a local firm has developed a system to utilize them to inspect wind turbines.

Fukushima Sangikyo, a company in the city of Fukushima that develops and produces communications equipment, succeeded in developing the system after repeated trial and error. It has since obtained a patent.

