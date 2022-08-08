A total of 17,884 people were confirmed as being positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo on Monday, down by 4,074 people from a week earlier, the metropolitan government said.
Thirteen new fatalities were reported among COVID-19 patients, while the number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria stood at 39, up by three from the previous day.
