  • Japan ran a current account deficit of ¥132.4 billion in June as high prices for energy sources like oil and coal drove the value of imports to a record, surging 49% year-on-year. | KYODO
Japan ran a current account deficit for the first time in five months in June as surging imports eclipsed exports, data showed on Monday, highlighting the pressure that higher energy and raw material prices are putting on the economy.

The world’s third-largest economy ran a current account deficit of ¥132.4 billion ($980 million) in June, government data showed, reversing ¥872 billion from the same month a year earlier.

