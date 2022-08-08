  • A Taiwanese warplane lands at a base in Hualien, Taiwan, on Sunday. While there’s been no official announcement on whether the drills have ended, Hu Xijin, former editor of the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper, said they had been extended. | LAM YIK FEI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    A Taiwanese warplane lands at a base in Hualien, Taiwan, on Sunday. While there’s been no official announcement on whether the drills have ended, Hu Xijin, former editor of the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper, said they had been extended. | LAM YIK FEI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Taiwan has pledged it won’t succumb to pressure from China after days of air and sea military drills in areas all around the island, with hostilities set to continue even as world leaders urge an end to the strife.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said it conducted exercises around Taiwan on Sunday, with the drills focused on testing the capabilities of joint firepower on long-range air and ground strikes. While there’s been no official announcement on whether the drills have ended, Hu Xijin, former editor of the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper, said they had been extended.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,