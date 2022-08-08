Taiwan has pledged it won’t succumb to pressure from China after days of air and sea military drills in areas all around the island, with hostilities set to continue even as world leaders urge an end to the strife.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said it conducted exercises around Taiwan on Sunday, with the drills focused on testing the capabilities of joint firepower on long-range air and ground strikes. While there’s been no official announcement on whether the drills have ended, Hu Xijin, former editor of the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper, said they had been extended.