    Air raid sirens sounded in the Jerusalem area Sunday, the Israeli army said, as militants in the Gaza Strip continued to trade fire with Israel for a third day. | AFP-JIJI

GAZA/JERUSALEM – Palestinian militants fired rockets toward Jerusalem on Sunday, causing no casualties but signalling new reach and resolve as Israel pressed air strikes in the Gaza Strip for a third day and admitted Jewish visitors to a contested mosque compound.

Overnight, Khaled Mansour, a senior commander of the militant Islamic Jihad group, was killed in southern Gaza along with two associates and five other civilians, according to the group. Islamic Jihad said it would “not let their blood dry before they bombard the settlements of the enemy”.

