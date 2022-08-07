NARA – Groups working to persuade individuals to leave the Unification Church say they face a daunting task as “they must beat God.”
The fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign stump speech last month in the city of Nara has led to a surge in people reaching out to groups that help members of the church and their families, with one group reporting Thursday a twelvefold rise in consultations from June to July.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.