  • A couple who did not want their faces exposed consult with victims of the Unification Church on July 30. | KYODO
NARA – Groups working to persuade individuals to leave the Unification Church say they face a daunting task as “they must beat God.”

The fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign stump speech last month in the city of Nara has led to a surge in people reaching out to groups that help members of the church and their families, with one group reporting Thursday a twelvefold rise in consultations from June to July.

