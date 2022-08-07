Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is planning to replace three of the party’s four key executives in a Cabinet and LDP leadership team reshuffle on Wednesday, sources said Sunday.
The three are LDP General Council chairman Tatsuo Fukuda, Election Strategy Headquarters chief Toshiaki Endo and Policy Research Council head Sanae Takaichi. Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi is expected to stay on.
