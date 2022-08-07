  • Tokyo reported 12 deaths linked to COVID-19, while the number of severely ill patients under its criteria fell by one from Saturday to 36. | REUTERS
  • STAFF REPORT, JIJI

Tokyo reported 26,313 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down 5,228 from a week before and marking a week-on-week decrease for two consecutive days.

The capital also reported 12 deaths linked to COVID-19, while the number of severely ill patients under its criteria fell by one from Saturday to 36.

