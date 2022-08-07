  • The MGM Grand Sanya resort on Hainan Island. China is the only major economy still holding fast to a 'COVID zero' strategy with snap lockdowns and long quarantines, battering local tourism. | REUTERS
Beijing – Over 80,000 tourists are stranded in a resort city popularly known as “China’s Hawaii” after a COVID-19 flare-up led authorities to impose strict travel restrictions.

Tourism hotspot Sanya is a city of more than a million people on the southern island of Hainan, where 483 COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday.

