  • Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets fly over an air base in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Sunday. Taipei has remained defiant throughout China's sabre-rattling, insisting it will not be cowed by Beijing's actions. | REUTERS
Beijing – China wrapped up Sunday its largest-ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan after a controversial visit to the self-ruled island by U.S. leader Nancy Pelosi.

Beijing has raged at the trip by Pelosi — the second in the line of succession to the U.S. presidency — ripping up a series of talks and cooperation agreements with Washington, most notably on climate change and defense cooperation.

