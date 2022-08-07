Beijing – China wrapped up Sunday its largest-ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan after a controversial visit to the self-ruled island by U.S. leader Nancy Pelosi.
Beijing has raged at the trip by Pelosi — the second in the line of succession to the U.S. presidency — ripping up a series of talks and cooperation agreements with Washington, most notably on climate change and defense cooperation.
