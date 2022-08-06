  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Saturday. | CAMBODIA'S GOVERNMENT CABINET / VIA AFP-JIJI
PHNOM PENH – Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Saturday pledged to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen that Japan will support efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to improve the situation in junta-controlled Myanmar.

During their meeting in Phnom Penh, Hayashi expressed “serious concern” about executions of four Myanmar people, including two pro-democracy activists, announced last week by the military government that seized power in the Southeast Asian country in a February 2021 coup.

