    Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi arrives for an honor guard ceremony prior to Japan-Australia bilateral defense meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on June 15. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS, KYODO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will replace Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi in consideration of his health condition in an upcoming Cabinet and party leadership reshuffle next Wednesday, the Yomiuri daily reported Saturday.

Kishida plans to reshuffle his Cabinet lineup ahead of the extraordinary parliamentary session slated for the fall, senior government officials said.

