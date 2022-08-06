  • A small fire broke out Saturday at a concert of Japanese male idol group King & Prince in Sapporo, with one person transferred to a hospital after feeling unwell. | KYODO
Sapporo – A small fire broke out Saturday at a concert of Japanese male idol group King & Prince in Sapporo, with one person, among the thousands of fans at the site, transferred to a hospital after feeling unwell, officials of the concert venue and the local fire department said.

Some of the roughly 8,000 audience members were temporarily evacuated from the venue, the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center, when the fire occurred at around 2:30 p.m. The event was cut short and the evening concert was canceled.

