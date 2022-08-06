Tokyo confirmed 30,970 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, logging a decrease of 2,496 cases from a week before.
The capital also reported 13 deaths linked to COVID-19, while the number of severely ill patients under its criteria fell by one from Friday to 37.
