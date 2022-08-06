  • A liquefied natural gas plant operated by Sakhalin Energy at Prigorodnoye on the Russian island of Sakhalin in July 2021 | REUTERS
    A liquefied natural gas plant operated by Sakhalin Energy at Prigorodnoye on the Russian island of Sakhalin in July 2021 | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

MOSCOW – Russia has banned investors from so-called unfriendly countries from selling shares in key energy projects and banks until the end of the year, stepping up pressure in the sanctions standoff with the West.

Western countries and allies, including Japan, have piled financial restrictions on Russia since it sent troops into Ukraine in late February. Moscow retaliated with obstacles for Western businesses and their allies leaving Russia, and in some cases seized their assets.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,