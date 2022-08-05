  • U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during talks with House of Representatives Hiroyuki Hosoda (not pictured) in Tokyo on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during talks with House of Representatives Hiroyuki Hosoda (not pictured) in Tokyo on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

China announced sanctions against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her landmark trip to Taiwan this week, making her the highest-ranking American official designated for penalties by Beijing.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the unspecified sanctions against Pelosi and her immediate family members as she departed from Japan late Friday. Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing that tensions over Taiwan this week had been “entirely caused by Speaker Pelosi and U.S. politicians.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,