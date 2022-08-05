  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shakes hands with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi ahead of a breakfast meeting at his official residence Friday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shakes hands with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi ahead of a breakfast meeting at his official residence Friday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
  • SHARE

Japan and the United States agreed Friday to work together on maintaining peace in the increasingly tense Taiwan Strait, amid unprecedented military drills by China including five missiles that landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in Japan on the last stage of an Asian trip that included a brief and unannounced stop in Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing considers its own, in the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in 25 years.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,