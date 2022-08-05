  • Gunfire is directed at former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he delivers a speech in Nara on July 8. | TAKENOBU NAKAJIMA / VIA REUTERS
    Gunfire is directed at former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he delivers a speech in Nara on July 8. | TAKENOBU NAKAJIMA / VIA REUTERS

The on-site commander of the security team for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was not aware a guard in charge of protecting Abe from behind had moved, the National Police Agency officials said Friday.

Abe was shot from behind during a campaign speech in Nara on July 8 and confirmed dead later in the day.

