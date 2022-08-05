  • Twelve of Japan's 47 prefectures have so far issued declarations for beefing up measures against the rapidly spreading BA.5 omicron subvariant. | KYODO
  • Jiji, Kyodo, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 37,767 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of 953 from a week before.

Twenty-one new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new cases rose 4% from a week earlier to 32,836.1.

