Japan’s households increased spending for the first time in four months in June, with demand for travel services rising in a positive sign for broader recovery prospects.
Spending jumped 3.5% in June from a year earlier, government data showed Friday, posting its first year-on-year rise since January as households opened their purse strings for overnight stays, package tours and outdoor goods.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.