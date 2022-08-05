  • Tourists in Shari, Hokkaido, in June. Household spending in June posted its first year-on-year rise since January as households opened their purse strings for overnight stays, package tours and outdoor goods. | KYODO
Japan’s households increased spending for the first time in four months in June, with demand for travel services rising in a positive sign for broader recovery prospects.

Spending jumped 3.5% in June from a year earlier, government data showed Friday, posting its first year-on-year rise since January as households opened their purse strings for overnight stays, package tours and outdoor goods.

