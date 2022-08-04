  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden following a meeting with the leaders of Sweden and Finland at the White House in Washington on May 19. The U.S. Senate ratified the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
The U.S. Senate ratified adding Sweden and Finland to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a move aimed at bolstering the military alliance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The vote was 95 to 1, far exceeding the two-thirds majority required for the approval of treaties. If the ascension wins approval from all current members of the alliance, Finland will join Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland as NATO countries that share a land border with Russia.

