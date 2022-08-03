An extraordinary parliamentary session began Wednesday, although a debate on a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been put on hold for the three-day sitting despite ongoing controversy about whether the ceremony is appropriate for the influential yet divisive figure.
The ruling and opposition camps are dealing with procedural issues during the parliamentary session and have agreed to hold discussions on the state funeral and other key issues, including inflation and politicians’ controversial ties to the Unification Church, outside the session.
