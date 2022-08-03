  • Lawmakers enter the parliament building grounds Wednesday. | KYODO
    Lawmakers enter the parliament building grounds Wednesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

An extraordinary parliamentary session began Wednesday, although a debate on a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been put on hold for the three-day sitting despite ongoing controversy about whether the ceremony is appropriate for the influential yet divisive figure.

The ruling and opposition camps are dealing with procedural issues during the parliamentary session and have agreed to hold discussions on the state funeral and other key issues, including inflation and politicians’ controversial ties to the Unification Church, outside the session.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,