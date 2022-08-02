  • The Alibaba Group logo on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange in August 2021. | REUTERS
    The Alibaba Group logo on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange in August 2021. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The U.S.’s top auditor watchdog is throwing cold water on a workaround that’s been floated as a way to avoid the delisting of nearly 200 Chinese companies from American stock exchanges.

A company’s decision to leave the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq voluntarily might not keep the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board from demanding to review its audit work papers, PCAOB Chair Erica Williams said on Monday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,