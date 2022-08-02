The U.S.’s top auditor watchdog is throwing cold water on a workaround that’s been floated as a way to avoid the delisting of nearly 200 Chinese companies from American stock exchanges.
A company’s decision to leave the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq voluntarily might not keep the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board from demanding to review its audit work papers, PCAOB Chair Erica Williams said on Monday.
