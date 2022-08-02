With a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi all but certain, the White House was gearing up for a strong response from China — including military operations “that break historical norms,” raising the specter of miscalculation.
Pelosi has not confirmed a Taiwan leg of her trip to Asia, but Taiwan’s Liberty Times reported that she is expected to arrive on the democratic island Tuesday at 10:20 p.m. It did not reveal where it got the information.
