  • U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Friday. | BLOOMBERG
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Friday. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

With a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi all but certain, the White House was gearing up for a strong response from China — including military operations “that break historical norms,” raising the specter of miscalculation.

Pelosi has not confirmed a Taiwan leg of her trip to Asia, but Taiwan’s Liberty Times reported that she is expected to arrive on the democratic island Tuesday at 10:20 p.m. It did not reveal where it got the information.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , ,