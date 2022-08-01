Speculation has grown that Natsuo Yamaguchi, whose seventh term as leader of Komeito is set to end in September, may serve another term, although the party had been expected to renew its leadership team.
With Komeito’s lackluster performance in the July 10 House of Councilors election having provoked a sense of crisis among members of lay Buddhist group Soka Gakkai, the power base of the party, calls are apparently strengthening for Yamaguchi, 70, to remain in his post as the party gears up for unified local elections next spring.
