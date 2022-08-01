  • The planned construction site for the Kaminoseki Nuclear Power Station (front) and Iwaishima in Yamaguchi Prefecture | CHUGOKU SHIMBUN
    The planned construction site for the Kaminoseki Nuclear Power Station (front) and Iwaishima in Yamaguchi Prefecture | CHUGOKU SHIMBUN

  • Chugoku Shimbun

  • SHARE

Forty years have passed since the town of Kaminoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture announced its bid to host a nuclear power plant. However, Chugoku Electric Power’s plan to build the Kaminoseki Nuclear Power Station has been stalled ever since preparation work was halted in the immediate aftermath of the March 2011 Fukushima No. 1 meltdown.

Coupled with a sharply declining government subsidy for nuclear power, depopulation and an aging society are further exacerbating the plight of the town.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,