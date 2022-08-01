  • A female pet dog named Moco wears a battery-powered fan outfit developed by clothing maker Sweet Mommy, in Tokyo last week. | REUTERS
A Tokyo clothing maker has teamed up with veterinarians to create a wearable fan for pets, hoping to attract the anxious owners of dogs that can’t shed their fur coats in Japan’s blistering summer weather.

The device consists of a battery-operated, 80-gram fan that is attached to a mesh outfit and blows air around an animal’s body.

