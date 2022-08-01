  • The head of Myanmar's junta, Min Aung Hlaing, attends a meeting with Roscosmos Director-General Dmitry Rogozin in Moscow last month. | ROSCOSMOS / VIA REUTERS
    The head of Myanmar's junta, Min Aung Hlaing, attends a meeting with Roscosmos Director-General Dmitry Rogozin in Moscow last month. | ROSCOSMOS / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

The head of Myanmar’s junta on Monday blamed instability for stalling efforts to implement a peace plan agreed with other Southeast Asian countries as he extended emergency rule for another six months.

The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February last year.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,